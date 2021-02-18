IPL Auction 2021: Indian Test team's wall Cheteshwar Pujara goes to CSK at base price 50 lakh

Cheteshwar Pujara last played IPL in the 2014 season for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Indian Test team's wall Cheteshwar Pujara, who is known for his patience, grit and determination, has been purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of 50 lakhs in the IPL 2021 min-auction.

Pujara last played IPL in the 2014 season for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Since then, he has been overlooked by franchises. Pujara has played 30 IPL matches, but could only manage 390 runs at an average of 20.53, and strike rate of 99.74.

IPL Auction 2021 Live

This year, however, the Indian middle-order Test specialist set up a base price of 50 lakhs in IPL 2021 auction. His absence from the last 6 seasons was seen as he would be ignored this year as well, however, MS Dhoni's Dad's Army made sure to pick him up.

The IPL 2021 will see 298 players go under the hammer at the auction for the 2021 season in Chennai. The eight franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be going on war off-field.

The IPL had announced that 1,114 players had registered initially and the eight franchises submitted their shortlisted players. The final list consisted of 292 players, out of which 164 are Indian, 125 overseas and 3 players from Associated nations.