Cricket

Cricket

'Indian team should not go to Pakistan': Ex-PAK spinner's huge take ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

While the Pakistan team did travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, India has not yet provided any assurances for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

'Indian team should not go to Pakistan': Ex-PAK spinner's huge take ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
File Photo
There has been much speculation regarding the Indian cricket team's potential participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral series for almost ten years, primarily due to political tensions, with their only encounters occurring during Asia Cup and ICC events. While the Pakistan team did travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, India has not yet provided any assurances for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

In an interview with Sports Tak, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria expressed his belief that India should refrain from traveling to Pakistan for the competition. Kaneria argued that Dubai would serve as a more suitable venue for the tournament.

"Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will played in Dubai. The media gets hype, everyone's videos get likes because the big manjan is good so it will sell. So I think this is a reality and it will definitely be a hybrid model," he said.

“The safety of the players is the first priority. The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model,” he added.

Kaneria elaborated that the current situation in India is significantly more favorable than that in Pakistan. Consequently, it was more convenient for the Pakistan cricket team to travel to India for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

"The main issue is that money will come. That's why there is so much talk about Indian team coming, there will be sponsorships, media will grow, there will be a channel of Dhoom Dham, this will happen, that will happen, there will be a lot of things, money will come well, this will happen. But that's okay. But you see the other grey area which you are fixing right now. If you think positively, your mind that the situation is not good, security concerns are there, the rest of the team is coming but this is an Indian team. This is an Indian team. Now, we went to India, so the situation in India is far more better, the balance is there, everything is good, the world travels, tourists come from all over the world, so everything is great and the government is doing a fantastic job. So that's the thing, that's the reality."

Also read| 'Reading namaz brings more peace than scoring....': India cricketer's bold statement goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
