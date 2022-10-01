'Indian Team has found its next Zaheer Khan': Former Pak cricketer Kamran Akmal heaps praise on Arshdeep Singh

Image Credit: Twitter

Arshdeep Singh, a rising Indian star, had a stunning burst of fast bowling against South Africa in the series opener, picking up three wickets in an over to destroy their top order. South Africa battled to 106/8 in 20 overs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, courtesy to his devastating new ball spell.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has showered praise on the left-arm bowler, claiming that Team India had discovered a new Zaheer Khan in him.

“Arshdeep Singh is an incredible bowler. Mere khyaal se Indian team ko doosra Zaheer Khan mil gaya hai. Pace aur swing dono hain, aur samajhdaari se bowling karta hai. Mentally strong hai, usko pata hai uski ability kya hai, kaise condition ko use karna hai (I think the Indian team has found its next Zaheer Khan. Arshdeep has both, pace and swing, and he has that bowling intelligence. He’s mentally strong and knows his abilities, and uses them according to the conditions.),” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock early in the opening T20I to give India a strong start. In the same over, the Punjab-born bowler sent Rilee Rossouw back to the pavilion. And on the very next delivery, he took up David Miller's prized scalp, leaving the Proteas in big difficulty.

While discussing the dismissals, Akmal stated that Arshdeep's maturity and knowledge will undoubtedly benefit the Indian bowling attack.

"He dismissed Rilee Russouw caught-behind and bowled De Kock out. But the best wicket was that of David Miller because he kept getting the ball to move away from him before bowling a sharp inswinger to bowl him out. He bowls brilliantly and he is mature, has pace, and is still young. It's a good sign for Team India because they needed a left-arm fast bolwer after Zaheer Khan", Akmal said.

The 23-year-old eventually conceded 32 runs and scalped three wickets in his quota of four overs. India chased down the target with 20 balls to spare to win by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Arshdeep made his T20I debut in July against England and has since played 12 matches and bagged 17 wickets at a 7.44 economy rate.



