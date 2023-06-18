Search icon
Indian star pacer set for blockbuster comeback during Ireland T20Is: Reports

The spearhead absence has been keenly felt by the Indian team, who have struggled to find a replacement for his devastating pace and accuracy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Team India (File Photo)

Indian cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah to the international stage. After suffering a serious back injury last year, Bumrah was forced to sit out the T20 World Cup 2022 and the World Test Championship final 2023. However, recent reports from News18 suggest that the speedster is making a strong recovery following a back surgery in March, and could be back in top form in time for the T20I series against Ireland in August.

Bumrah's absence has been keenly felt by the Indian team, who have struggled to find a replacement for his devastating pace and accuracy. But with his return on the horizon, fans are hopeful that India's bowling attack will once again be a force to be reckoned with.

“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field," a senior BCCI official told News18.

The BCCI official further provided updates on Jasprit Bumrah's rehabilitation progress at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Not only is Bumrah being closely monitored by NCA head VVS Laxman, but he is also receiving personalized attention from Nitin Patel, the Head of Sports Science and Medical department. Additionally, S Rajnikanth is the physiotherapist working closely with Bumrah to ensure a safe and effective recovery.

"Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle," th source said.

Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian cricket team would significantly enhance their bowling attack, thereby increasing their chances of winning the upcoming World Cup.

