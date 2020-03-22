Indian spinner R Ashwin amazed by 'pin drop silence' as nation undergoes Janata curfew
India woke up to empty roads and deserted public places on Sunday as the nation went under unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew'.
The 'Janata curfew' is a day-long self-imposed curfew on orders given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lockdown is between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Seeing people taking it seriously, Indian spinner R Ashwin said that it is an unbelievable start of the 'Janta curfew'. He hoped that "social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come".
"Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew, pin-drop silence as they used to say in school. I hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," Ashwin tweeted.
Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020
PM Modi had urged people to be a part of the 'Janata curfew' and said that it will add tremendous strength to fight against COVID-19 menace. India has so far 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.