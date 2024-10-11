The 30-year-old athlete made his international debut in 2017 and has since competed in 29 Test matches, 44 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

Team India's versatile fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, assumed the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana. The Hyderabad native expressed his gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for this prestigious appointment.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament M. Anil Kumar Yadav and TGMREIS president Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, the talented right-arm speedster was promised a high-ranking government position by Reddy, which was officially granted on October 11th.

The announcement of Siraj's new role was made by the Telangana Police, marking a significant milestone in the cricketer's career.

"Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as Telangana's DSP, honoring his cricket achievements and dedication to the state. He will continue his cricket career while inspiring many with his new role."

Siraj, who made his Test debut during India's tour of Australia in 2020-21, has solidified his position as a regular member of the team's playing XI in the longest format. The right-arm speedster played a pivotal role in the tourists' series victory over Australia Down Under, notably achieving a five-wicket haul in the final Test in Brisbane.

In addition to his impressive performance against Australia, Siraj also showcased his skills during the recent home series against Bangladesh, where he took four wickets in two matches at an average of 34.50. His consistent performance has earned him a reputation as a reliable and effective bowler for the Indian team.

Siraj's next challenge will be the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, set to commence on October 16 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

