India vs England 4th Test: Indian skipper Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni's THIS unwanted record

India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers in the world, however, 2020 saw his form dripping. The year 2020 was the only calendar year where Kohli failed to score an international century.

The Indian skipper on Day 2 of the 4th Test match between India and England got out for a duck. Ben Stokes got big on him. Kohli got a feather of a glove on it through to the wicketkeeper who held on to it and took off. A monumental effort from him today, and the prize wicket of Kohli.

Kohli now has eight ducks in Tests as an Indian captain - the joint-most for any Indian skipper alongside MS Dhoni in Tests. This is also now has a second duck in a series.

Batsmen dismissed most often by Ben Stokes (Tests):

5 Virat Kohli

4 M Clarke /Faf du Plessis /D Elgar /C Pujara

Indian captains with most ducks in international matches:

Virat Kohli - 13*

Sourav Ganguly - 13

MS Dhoni - 11 ducks

Most ducks by Indian players in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar- 34

Virender Sehwag- 31

Sourav Ganguly- 29

Kohli- 27*

Yuvraj Singh- 26

Kohli even has more ducks than pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While the bowler has 9 in his entire Test career, Kohli has 12. However, Kohli's Delhi teammate Ishant Sharma has32 ducks.

Most ducks by Indian batsmen in inaugural WTC:

Kohli - 4*

Jasprit Bumrah - 4

Mohammed Shami - 3

Cheteshwar Pujara- 3

Earlier on day 1, England had won the toss and elected to bat first. India had dominated the first day of play. The visitors were bowled out for a below-par 205 in the 76th over. It was a combination of some excellent bowling from the Indian bowlers namely Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and even Washington Sundar.