India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli 72 runs away from becoming sole entrant in THIS elite club

Indian skipper Virat Kohli might not be the biggest hitter of the ball in T20Is but his consistency is outstanding. However, the year 2020-21 is seeing him deprive fans of his explosive batting as all await for him to score the big ton.

The T20I series against England could, however, see it happening, and also could have the captain reach a new career milestone. The No. 3 batsman of India is 72 runs away to reach the 3000-run mark in the shortest format.

The 32-year-old batsman could become the first player to get past the 3000-run mark in the format in international cricket. Kohli currently has 2928 runs from 79 innings and is in need of 72 more.

As for his deputy Rohit Sharma, the opener needs 227 runs to reach the mark. But given the kind of form the Hitman is in, he could challenge Virat for the record. The fact that Rohit opens and Virat comes in at number 3 also gives the former an edge.

In 79 innings in the format, Kohli has scored at a stunning average of 50.48 and strike rate of 138.43 including 25 fifties. The Men in Blue's captain's batting average is the second-highest (min. 800 runs) in T20I cricket after Dawid Malan of England.

Currently, Kohli is 91 runs ahead of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the most runs scored in the T20I chart, followed by compatriot Rohit Sharma, who has 2773 runs to his name in 71 matches.

As for the clash, India will be against England on Friday and both sides will square off in a five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad.