IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to field first, Virat Kohli replaces Shreyas Iyer

India vs England 2nd ODI toss update

After defeating England in the 1st ODI game of the three-match series by 10 wickets, the focus has now moved on towards the 'Mecca' of cricket, 'Lord's Cricket Stadium. England would be looking forward to forgetting whatever happened in the 1st match and coming back stronger in the 2nd match. In contrast, the Indian team will look forward to continuing its winning momentum.

Talking about the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. He has made only 1 change from the previous game as Virat Kohli comes back into the playing XI and Shreyas Iyer makes place for him while England remains unchanged.

India vs England 2nd ODI playing XI:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna