Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first in the 1st T20I game, Arshdeep Singh makes his debut

India vs England 1st T20I Toss Update

In the 1st T20I game between India-England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium, Southampton. Arshdeep Singh, who had a brilliant season of the IPL 2022 will be making his T20I debut for the Indian team.

Playing XI of India and England

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson