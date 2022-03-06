ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Indian skipper Mithali Raj becomes first women cricketer to achieve THIS feat

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday became the third cricketer (men's and women's) to play in six ODI World Cups. She achieved the feat when India took the field against Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup in Mount Maunganui.

Mithali is the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play in six ODI World Cups. With this, she has also become the first women's cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups. Mithali had made her World Cup debut in 2000.

In the ongoing match between India and Pakistan, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7.

India got off to the worst start possible as Diana Baig clean bowled Shafali Verma (0) in the third over of the innings and this brought Deepti Sharma out to bat. The left-handed duo of Deepti and Mandhana revived India's innings and at the 15-over mark, Mithali Raj's side's score read 64/1.

Mandhana brought up her fifty in the 22nd over of the innings but the 92-run stand for the second wicket came to an end in the very same over as Nashra Sandhu bowled Deepti (40). Soon after, Anam Amin sent Mandhana (52) back to the pavilion while Nida Dar dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur (5) and Richa Ghosh (1) and hence, India was left in a spot of bother at 112/5 in the 31st over.

India's hopes were given a body blow in the 34th over as Nashra Sandhu got the better of Mithali (9) and India was left reeling at 114/6 with Rana and Vastrakar at the crease. Both batters completely changed the complexion of the game as the duo scored briskly.

Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark. Brief

Heading into the World Cup, India won both its warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.