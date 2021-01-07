IPL 2021: Auction likely to be held on February 11

The auctions for IPL 2021 is likely to be held on February 11, with the BCCI giving a deadline of January 20 to the franchises to submit their list of retained and released players. This will not be the mega-auction as the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) had stated that two new teams will come into the Indian Premier League for the 2022 edition of the tournament. The announcement meant that the mega-auction will likely take place before the 2022 edition. Details of where the auction will take place and whether there will be permission to allow gatherings have not been revealed.

However, according to an ESPNCricinfo report, the venue will most likely be Chennai. The period of the auction is at a time when India will finish playing two back-to-back Tests against England at the MA Chidambaram stadium in February. The first Test will take place from Februay 5 to February 9 while the second Test will take place at the same venue on February 13th to February 17th.

Will IPL be played in India?

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed and eventually played behind closed doors in the UAE from September to November due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. Although the coronavirus situation has come under a bit of control in India, it is still not safe enough to host major events. The series against England will be the first series that will be played in India amidst the pandemic and the BCCI might want to take a wait-and-watch approach as to how the bio-bubbles and the series is played.

It is understood that the UAE is once again looked upon as a back-up option. There is also an option that if IPL 2021 is played in India, then it might be played at fewer venues in order to minimise the risk of infection while traveling. At this point time, the franchises are busy preparing the list of who they will retain and who they will release before the deadline of January 20. Mumbai Indians are the five-time champions and they will be aiming to make smart purchases in the auction.