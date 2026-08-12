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Indian players using weight-loss injections to match Virat Kohli’s fitness? Report makes big claim

A report has made a major claim about Indian cricketers allegedly using weight-loss injections to improve their fitness and emulate Virat Kohli’s transformation. The report has sparked questions over the use of weight-loss drugs in professional cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 12:47 PM IST

Indian players using weight-loss injections to match Virat Kohli’s fitness? Report makes big claim
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    When you watch Virat Kohli out on the field—whether it’s for India, his state team or even a club match—you can’t help but notice his incredible fitness. He completely changed his diet and routine, and honestly, his transformation from a baby-faced teenager into a world-class athlete is pretty inspiring. But not everyone wants to put in that kind of work. Some guys in the IPL—and even younger players—are looking for easier ways to stay lean.

    Shortcuts show up everywhere. According to Cricblogger, plenty of players not just veterans but juniors too are turning to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. These drugs have popped up in locker rooms well beyond cricket. A source told the publication that it’s not just athletes; Bollywood stars use them too. The idea? Get the benefits of weight loss with less effort, even if you still have to put in some gym time.

    So what are these medicines, exactly? They’re GLP-1-based drugs that doctors usually prescribe for diabetes. Ozempic, with its active ingredient semaglutide, helps control blood sugar, curb appetite, and slow down digestion. Mounjaro contains tirzepatide, which does a similar job—helping people lose weight and manage blood sugar. Both come in injection form. But it’s not all upside: the side effects can hit hard. Think nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation—all pretty rough for anyone, let alone professional athletes.

    Meanwhile, Team India has its own headaches—injuries are piling up among the regulars. Right now, guys like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Sai Sudharsan are all sidelined. You can bet there are some tough questions being asked about the BCCI’s Center of Excellence.

    While that drama plays out, India’s in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. First up is Galle, kicking off on August 15. It’s the first time India’s played a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2017, but their record there has been dominant. They haven’t lost a Test to Sri Lanka since 2015, or even a series since 2008. Kohli led them to five straight Test wins in Sri Lanka, and the last time they toured, they came home after a clean 3-0 sweep.

    Also read| Afghanistan to host India for 3 T20Is in Delhi from September 13, Bangladesh tour in doubt

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