Indian players fail to make the cut as ICC announces nominees for Men's ODI Player of the Year Award

None of the Indian players managed to make the cut for ICC's prestigious Men's ODI Player of the Year Award, the nominees of which were released on 30 December. ICC announced the list of 4 players who will compete for the top prize, namely Babar Azam, Paul Stirling, Janeman Malan and Shakib al Hasan.

The decision is also understandable as Team India didn't play many ODI matches this year, they play 6 games to be precise, 3 of which were against England in March and July. Later, a second-string Indian team toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, completing India's quota for ODI matches in 2021.

Since Team India's majority of the top player didn't play more than 3 matches, they couldn't showcase their strength in the format. Only two players namely, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya played all 6 ODI games this year, therefore the snub is understandable.

Speaking about the four players who did get nominated for the top prize, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam leads the list. He led his side in 6 matches, as he racked up 405 runs at a decent average of 67.50. Babar Azam also managed to score two centuries and one half-century in 2021, although Pakistan were whitewashed by a second-string England side earlier in July.

Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan is another top contender for the award. After making his return to international cricket, the all-rounder put in some strong performances in the 9 ODI matches that he played this year. Shakib scored 277 runs in total, while he also picked up 17 wickets, not a bad way to announce his return amidst the top guns.

Next up, South Africa's Janeman Malan has had a dream run in the year 2021 as he struck 509 runs in 8 ODI games, with a stunning average of 84.83, including two centuries to his name. He finished 2021 as the second-highest scoring batsman behind only Ireland's Paul Stirling. Coincidentally, Janeman's best score of 177* came against Ireland.

Speaking of Paul Stirling, 2021's highest-scoring ODI batter, the Irishman piled up 705 runs in the format and he could've added that tally further, however, Ireland's ODI series versus the USA was cancelled recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.