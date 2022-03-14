Headlines

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Indian players congratulate Suranga Lakmal after his last Test

The 34-year-old right-arm pacer had in February announced his decision to retire from all forms of international cricket after the India tour.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

Called the gentleman's game for a reason, cricket on many occasions has proved and shown what exactly is the spirit of the game. In the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, Indian players Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, among others, were congratulated Suranga Lakmal after he played his last Test match.

His last innings began when Sri Lanka required over 200 runs with just two wickets remaining. While he hung around for three deliveries, he was, however, clean-bowled by a searing yorker from Bumrah on his fourth.

But instead of celebrating his wicket, the Indian vice-captain rushed to shake hands and give the Sri Lankan a hug. Sharma, Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and other players also went to shake his hands, applauding and congratulating him for his 70-Test career.

The 34-year-old right-arm pacer and a former Test captain had in February announced his decision to retire from all forms of international cricket after the India tour.  

The Sri Lankan pacer had picked up 171 wickets in Tests, 109 in 86 ODIs and eight in 11 T20Is over 12 years. He retires as the fourth-highest Test wicket-taker for his country. He had also captained in five Tests in 2018 of which he had won the first three of them.

