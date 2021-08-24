ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving THIS big record at Headingley

After taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series India are all set to take on England in the third clash at Headingley in Leeds, England. So as India is swearing it out at the Headingley Cricket Ground, there is a major milestone awaiting pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The bowler faced a lot of criticism after a dismal show in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final. He was the centre of attention at Lord's and surely he lived up to everyone's expectation and emerged as India's hero during the second Test.

While he performed exceptionally with the ball, he got all heads turning with the bat as well. His unbeaten 89-run stand with Mohammed Shami turned the game in favour of the tourists. With the ball, Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets in two Tests.

So when India take the field for the third Test, Bumrah is on the verge of reaching the 100-wicket milestone. He is just five wickets away as he has 95 wickets in 22 matches.

If he achieves this milestone, he will become the fastest Indian to the feat. If he gets there in the next two Tests, he would go ahead of former India captain Kapil Dev as the World Cup-winning captain had taken 100 wickets in 25 Test matches.

Bumrah would also edge past Manoj Prabhakar (96) and Venkatesh Prasad (95).

As for the third Test, the Virat Kohli-led side would be favourites to win the clash at Leeds. Team India would be eyeing to better their record in England as they have never won more than one Test match in the country in the last three tours – 2011, 2014, and 2018.