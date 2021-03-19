Jasprit Bumrah calls wedding with Sanjana Ganesan 'absolutely magical', shares pics

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan's wedding ended all speculations as the duo tied the knot on March 15 in Goa in an extremely private ceremony. The wedding ceremony was attended by around 20 people, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

While the newly-wed did share photos of their marriage fans made it trend on social media. Now talking about days spent on wedding rituals, Bumrah said that it has been 'nothing short of absolutely magical'.

Taking to social media, the bowler wrote, "The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you."

— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 19, 2021

Earlier, a picture from the couple's Mehendi ceremony dropped on social media and the fans' all focus went on Sanjana's right hand. As in the mehndi pattern she is wearing, it has the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup logo in the centre of the hand.

While many fans came to the conclusion that the couple's love story started during the tournament, some fans were aww-struck as they couldn't ignore the cuteness of the whole thing.

Bumrah decided to sit out of the fourth Test and the ongoing T20I series against England due to "personal reasons". It was expected that Bumrah would return to the India squad in the three-match ODI series starting on March 23, but he has not been included in the list of 18-members.

The 27-year-old played two Tests in the four-match series against England and claimed four wickets. Bumrah failed to claim any wicket in the third Test. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently broke Bumrah's record as India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is during the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.