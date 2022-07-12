ENG vs IND: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan likely to play his 150th ODI match vs England

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan will play his 150th one-day international (ODI) match against England on Tuesday at The Oval in Kennington. He will become the 21st player to play for Team India in 150 ODIs or more, according to the company.

India has the most ODIs won by Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (347), Rahul Dravid (340), Mohammed Azharuddin (334) and Saurav Ganguly (308). The 36-year-old Delhi southpaw has an impressive ODI record.

In this manner, Gabbar has scored 17 centuries and 35 centuries as he is well-known to his followers. His highest individual rating is 143.

Dhawan struggled for opportunities in his career after making his ODI debut in 2010 against Australia, due to the inclusion of legendary batters like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Gautam Gambhir in the squad as openers.

But the 2013 Champions Trophy was a life-changing moment for Dhawan, who was paired with Rohit Sharma.

With 17 century and 15 half-century stands, they have played together 111 times as openers, scoring 4,994 runs at an average of 45.4. They are currently in fourth place in terms of most overall partnerships runs by openers, behind Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, and Saurav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

For the Men in Blue, a left-hander is a man for the big stages. He has performed consistently in ICC activities.

With 363 runs, he was India's top scorer in the 2013 Champions Trophy, and he was also a top-run getter overall. In the 2015 50-over World Cup, he again dominated the batting charts for his country, scoring 412 runs and taking his team to the semi-finals.

In the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, he also topped the batting charts both for his squad and overall, scoring 338 runs. In the finals of the tournament, India fell to Pakistan.

India's squad for 3 ODIs against England includes Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.