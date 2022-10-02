Search icon
Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh faces four-year suspension for doping

The 27-year-old Uttar Pradesh athlete's ban time began on October 21, last year, and will extend until October 20, 2025.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Shivpal Singh (File Photo)

Shivpal Singh, a top Indian javelin thrower, has been suspended for four years by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel after failing a drug test last year.

Shivpal, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, was provisionally suspended in October of last year after failing an out-of-competition test. He tested positive for the prohibited drug Metandieonone.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel issued its judgement in August, but there was no specific ruling posted on the National Anti-Doping Agency's website.

Shivpal's test took place after the Tokyo Olympics, when there was no national camp open. His name appeared on the Sports Authority of India's roster of athletes for the camp that ran from October 15 to December 31 of last year. However, he was released when the camp was extended until March 31 this year.

Shivpal won silver at the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha with a throw of 86.23m, a personal best effort.

With a best throw of 76.40m, he finished 12th in the second qualification round group and 27th overall at the Tokyo Olympics. He has not participated in any event after then.

