India to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy in 2025? Sports minister Anurag Thakur says THIS

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white-ball events from 2024-2031. With this, it was also confirmed that the Champions Trophy is back and neighbours Pakistan will host the tournament in 2025.

Soon as the news of the Pakistan organising the event broke out, one question that stuck in everyone's mind was that will India travel the neighbouring country to play the Champions Trophy?

Sheading light on the same, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has said the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a call on India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy when the time comes.

When asked about his views on Pakistan being the host, Anurag Thakur during a media interaction said, "When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon.

"Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that's a big issue to be dealt with," he added.

As for the tournament, Pakistan hosting the event will mean they will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their own backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025. The Men in Green had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

Eleven full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Men's Champions Trophy events