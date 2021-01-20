Indian fans ring the wrong bell, as they troll the other Tim Payne and the other Steve Smith comes in support

Indian cricket fans are one of the most passionate sports fans in the entire world. If they like someone, they will let them know, how much they appreciate them and if they don't like them, they will let them know their hate against them. However, this time the hate and those negative messages reached the wrong address.

Australian skipper Tim Paine, who has been on the line of fire since his antics behind the stumps and sledging against Indian spinner R Ashwin, became the reason of 'the right message delivered at the wrong address' fiasco.

After India defeated the Australian side at the Gabba - their fortress and took the series 2-1 against the hosts on their home soil, Tim Paine had to face the wrath of the Indian fans again, and the other reason being his poor form.

However, instead of trolling the right Paine, the fans started tagging Tim Payne, after not being able to find the wicket-keeper batsman on Instagram.

Tim Payne, a London born strength and conditioning coach at the Rugby team Newcastle Falcons was at the receiving end of the Indian fans' hate and paid the price for having the same name as the Australian cricketer. Payne, received over 600-plus requests on social media and tons of abuse-filled DMs and comments under his posts.

Getting cheeky, Payne juxtaposed his face on one of Paine's picture and captioned it saying, "Plot twist".

However, Payne is not the only one who shares a similar name with an Australian cricketer. While there's a difference of 'i' and 'y', but an NBA writer for ESPN, has the exact same name as star Australian batsman Steve Smith.

Payne wrote, "Hi @tdpaine36, can you help me out here. I’m doing my best. Hope you’re well." The writer came in his support and cheekily wrote, "Hi mate. Welcome aboard. Let me show you where they keep the booze. You’ll need it."

Hi mate. Welcome aboard. Let me show you where they keep the booze. You’ll need it. https://t.co/3p53dWhRqh — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) January 20, 2021

Due to having same names with the Australian cricketers, both Steve Smith and Tim Payne have been at the receiving ends of praises, hate, negative comments, etc, when people, news publications, etc. tag them instead of the cricketers.