Headlines

Indian cricketers Rinku Singh, Arshdeep, Jitesh Sharma flex muscles post gym workout, pics go viral

Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena chief's murder?

Viral: Khushi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi's decade-old gown at The Archies premiere

David Warner extends support to people in Chennai amid devastating floods, says ‘My thoughts are with…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Housing prices rise in 41 cities including Delhi, Mumbai in July-Sept quarter

Indian cricketers Rinku Singh, Arshdeep, Jitesh Sharma flex muscles post gym workout, pics go viral

Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

5 beautiful peacock species in the world

Rewind 2023: Top sporting moments for India

Most 100 runs partnership made between Indian batters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

HomeCricket

Cricket

Indian cricketers Rinku Singh, Arshdeep, Jitesh Sharma flex muscles post gym workout, pics go viral

Team India's young stars Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma flexed their muscles after a gym session on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following an intense gym session on Tuesday (December 5), rising talents Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Jitesh Sharma displayed their newfound strength. The trio, who showcased impressive performances in the recent IND vs AUS T20 series, is now gearing up for the upcoming IND vs SA fixtures. Rinku Singh shared a glimpse of their post-workout prowess on his Instagram story, where the young stars flexed their muscles for the camera.

In a significant development, Rinku Singh has earned his maiden ODI call-up for the 50-over series against South Africa. Alongside him, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will also be part of the ODI squad, while Jitesh Sharma narrowly missed the selection, with Sanju Samson chosen as the designated wicketkeeper for the ODIs.

The upcoming tour of South Africa, scheduled from December 10, 2023, to January 7, 2023, includes two Tests that are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The first T20I of the IND vs SA series will mark South Africa's return to action after their loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal.

As highlighted earlier, Rinku, Arshdeep, and Jitesh played pivotal roles in India's 4-1 triumph over Australia in the IND vs AUS T20 series. However, the South Africa tour presents a distinct challenge, with the young talents gearing up to face the formidable pace bowling attack of the Proteas. The spotlight will be on these emerging stars as they aim to replicate their success on foreign soil during the IND vs SA series.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian cricketers Rinku Singh, Arshdeep, Jitesh Sharma flex muscles post gym workout, pics go viral

Viral: Khushi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi's decade-old gown at The Archies premiere

Kriti Sanon takes legal action against 'fake' reports claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan

Election Results 2023: BJP leads with 12 states, Congress shrinks to three, here's impact on 2024

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Kamal Nath leads, Congress trails

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE