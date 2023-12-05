Indian cricketers Rinku Singh, Arshdeep, Jitesh Sharma flex muscles post gym workout, pics go viral

Team India's young stars Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma flexed their muscles after a gym session on Tuesday.

Following an intense gym session on Tuesday (December 5), rising talents Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Jitesh Sharma displayed their newfound strength. The trio, who showcased impressive performances in the recent IND vs AUS T20 series, is now gearing up for the upcoming IND vs SA fixtures. Rinku Singh shared a glimpse of their post-workout prowess on his Instagram story, where the young stars flexed their muscles for the camera.

In a significant development, Rinku Singh has earned his maiden ODI call-up for the 50-over series against South Africa. Alongside him, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will also be part of the ODI squad, while Jitesh Sharma narrowly missed the selection, with Sanju Samson chosen as the designated wicketkeeper for the ODIs.

The upcoming tour of South Africa, scheduled from December 10, 2023, to January 7, 2023, includes two Tests that are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The first T20I of the IND vs SA series will mark South Africa's return to action after their loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal.

As highlighted earlier, Rinku, Arshdeep, and Jitesh played pivotal roles in India's 4-1 triumph over Australia in the IND vs AUS T20 series. However, the South Africa tour presents a distinct challenge, with the young talents gearing up to face the formidable pace bowling attack of the Proteas. The spotlight will be on these emerging stars as they aim to replicate their success on foreign soil during the IND vs SA series.