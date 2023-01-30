Search icon
Indian cricketer Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

Veteran cricketer Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Veteran cricketer Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The former Indian opener played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is in an international career. He began his international career in 2008. 

"My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," he said in his retirement note.

"I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar," he added.

Vijay last played for India in the Perth Test in December 2018, and last played first-class and List A cricket for Tamil Nadu in late 2019. His last appearance in professional cricket was in the IPL, in September 2020.

