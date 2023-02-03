Search icon
Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife duped of Rs 10 lakhs on pretext of business, details inside

Chahar’s father Lokendra Chahar has filed a case of cheating at Hariparvat police station in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife duped of Rs 10 lakhs on pretext of business, details inside
Image Source: Instagram/ deepak_chahar9

In a startling incident, Jaya Bhardwaj, wife of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, was swindled out of Rs 10 lakhs under the guise of a business venture. Lokendra Chahar, the cricketer's father, has filed a complaint with the Hari Parvat police station in Agra.

Allegedly, Dhruv and Kamlesh Pareek, hailing from Hyderabad, are the primary suspects in the incident. One of the accused was formerly an official with the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

On October 7, 2022, the two accused allegedly absconded with ten lakh rupees. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the duo has yet to return any of the funds. Furthermore, reports indicate that the accused also verbally abused Chahar's family and issued threats when asked to return the money.

Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Agra on June 2, 2022. The couple celebrated their union with family and friends, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Chahar (@jayab05)

Chahar, a star player for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), made a romantic gesture after a match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on October 7, 2021 - he proposed to his girlfriend.

