Indian Cricket team coach selection: First round of interviews over

Robin Singh was first to appear for the interview and later Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson & Tom Moody was interviewed.

Robin Singh, Mike Hesson and Lalchand Rajput all are present at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for their interviews with CAC.

Kapil Dev lead Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) was through with the first round of interviews for the head coach position of the Indian cricket team on Friday.

CAC comprising Kapil, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will be announcing the coach's name this evening at 6 P.M.

The presentation and interview process of the first four candidates continued late in the afternoon. Rajput's interview went on for 40 minutes and on his way out said, "I gave my presentation and I am confident."

In the evening session, Ravi Shastri appearing for the interview via Skype from the West Indies.

Phil Simmons dropped out of the interview process on Friday citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the interviews for the support staff will be held from August 19-22. Applications were invited after incumbent coach Shastri and his support staff's contracts ended after the World Cup, in July.

With the West Indies tour coming up, the board gave them a 45-day extension until the process of picking up a new coach and supporting staff was completed.