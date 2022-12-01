Indian bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad involved in altercation in supermarket, incident caught on CCTV

Indian women's cricket team bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad was involved in a heated altercation in a supermarket, with the whole incident caught on CCTV. Gayakwad visited a supermarket in Vijaypura recently to buy some cosmetics although she got into an argument with the shopkeeper.

As per reports, the Indian bowler was not pleased by some of the prices of products and thus went to argue with the in charge of the supermarket. The discussion escalated into an argument and the pair's heated exchange was caught on CCTV. Afterwards, the Indian cricketer's friends came to the supermarket and came to bows with the shop owner.

The staff of the supermarket where the ruckus took place were eager to share the footage of the entire incident, including the violence that took place to the police, however, neither party registered a complaint and resolved the issue among themselves.

While initially, both parties wanted to register a complaint with the local police, however, they amicably resolved the matter, without stretching the same any further.

India women's cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad involved in altercation at super market pic.twitter.com/ZDDxqWfiW1 December 1, 2022

Gayakwad was part of the Indian team which reached the final of the ODI Women's World Cup in 2017. The left-arm bowler made her debut against Sri Lanka in January 2014.

She would go on to record the best-ever bowling figures by an Indian woman in World Cup history.

More recently, she was part of the recently concluded Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, helping India D in the title, contributing two wickets in her four-over spell. Rajeshwari Gayakwad gave away just 25 runs as his side won the summit clash by 8 wickets.