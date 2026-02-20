'India won't qualify for semi-final': Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir makes shocking claims

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?
Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir made shocking predictions recently on Team India ahead of the commencement of the Super 8 round of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026.
Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently made headlines after he termed Indian opener Abhishek Sharma a 'slogger', is now in the news again for another statement. In his new remark, he said that he believes that Team India will not qualify for the semi-final round in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026, and from Group 1, only South Africa and West Indies are set to make it to the next round.
Explaining his statement on a Pakistani show named 'Hasna Mana Hai', he said ''Except for the Pakistan match, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in every game. The way South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team.''
AMIR PREDICTS INDIA WON'T MAKE INTO WC SEMIS.— Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 19, 2026
Mohammad Amir says India won't qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.
- First it was Slogger Abhishek Sharma, now it is India. it's really done for India. pic.twitter.com/MqyZ3Tgwil
Mohammad Amir earlier made a controversial statement on Abhishek, calling him a 'slogger', which sparked a major debate on the internet. ''By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it's fine; otherwise, uske failure ke chances zyaada hain (The chances of his failure are high). He scores once in 8 innings. Otherwise, his scores are 10, 15, 0, and 20. I don't think he is technically sound,'' Amir said on the same show.
Interestingly, Abhishek Sharma has not been able to score even a single run in the three matches he played in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are all set to begin their Super 8 campaign with a match against South Africa on February 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The next game will be against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26, and the last one with the West Indies on March 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.