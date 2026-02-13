'India won World Cup': Virender Sehwag shares eye-opening fact after Zimbabwe's historic upset over Australia in T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the T20 World Cup 2026 by stunning Australia, leaving the cricket world in disbelief. Former India opener Virender Sehwag quickly reacted to the upset, sharing an intriguing historical fact that added fresh context to the result.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has revealed a statistic that every Indian fan hopes will come true, fingers crossed. Sehwag shared this information after Zimbabwe triumphed over Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. According to the stats he provided, every time Zimbabwe has beaten Australia in a World Cup, India has gone on to win the trophy, a trend that dates back to 1983.

Sehwag posted on his official Instagram account, stating that the Indian Cricket Team and its fans owe Zimbabwe a dinner for their remarkable victory against Australia. He also mentioned that the Zimbabwean team serves as India's lucky charm, which has worked its magic once more. He highlighted data from three past World Cup tournaments where Zimbabwe's victories over Australia coincided with India's trophy wins.

He pointed out that Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the 1983 World Cup, leading to India’s victory under the legendary captain Kapil Dev. Again, Zimbabwe overcame Australia in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, and India clinched the title under Mahendra Singh Dhoni after defeating Pakistan in the final.

Now, with Zimbabwe having once again bested Australia in a World Cup tournament, Sehwag expressed that the lucky charm has struck again, suggesting that India is poised to lift the trophy once more, validating the statistic for a third time in World Cup history.

Team India has entered the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions, and historically, no defending champion has ever won the T20 World Cup. Additionally, India faces the challenge of breaking another record, as no host nation has ever won the World Cup, and India is a co-host for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nevertheless, the form in which the Indian Cricket Team has arrived at the World Cup indicates that they are strong favorites to claim the trophy.

Also read| 'If he pauses...': R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown