Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty

Arattai app: Why is Zoho's messaging app gaining sudden popularity? Can it replace WhatsApp in India?

After empty-handed celebration on podium, will India finally receive Asia Cup trophy? Here's what ICC rules say

New drama unfolds! ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ready to hand over Asia Cup medals to India—but with one firm condition

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch tournament opener live on TV and online?

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur provokes fury with inflammatory comments on minorities, non-Hindus, urges women to...

Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check eligibility, amount here

Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan unfollow each other? Hint at major fallout after Om Shanti Om director mocked actress for..

Salman Ali Agha to donate Asia Cup match fee to terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar's family? Pakistan captain says 'Operation Sindoor...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty

Donald's 100% movie tariff: Indian film industry will be affected by President

Arattai app: Why is Zoho's messaging app gaining sudden popularity? Can it replace WhatsApp in India?

Arattai app: Can Zoho's messaging app replace WhatsApp in India?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch tournament opener live on TV and online?

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team is set to face off against Chamari Athapaththu's squad in the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, taking place on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch tournament opener live on TV and online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian women's team sets off on their quest to clinch the country's first ICC Women's World Cup trophy on Tuesday, September 30. Harmanpreet Kaur's skilled squad faces Sri Lanka in their campaign opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Despite a recent setback in the ODI series against Australia, the Indian women's team enters the match against the Island Nation as strong favourites.

With a promising blend of youth and experience, the Women in Blue aim to showcase their strength against an opponent they have historically outperformed. India has triumphed in 31 of their 35 One-Day Internationals against their neighbours, indicating a challenging task ahead for the Sri Lankans, who are captained by Chamari Athapaththu.

The inaugural match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 between the Indian and Sri Lankan women's teams will take place on Tuesday, September 30, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match is scheduled to commence at 3:00 PM IST.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 30 Sep 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The toss for the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

Also read| 'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Ratan Tata's TCS incurs massive valuation loss, Reliance, Infosys stay afloat due to...; its mcap fall to Rs...
TCS incurs massive valuation loss, Reliance, Infosys stay afloat due to...
Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated; Kulsumpura, Chaderghat, Moosarambagh roads closed
Hyderabad Rains: Musi River floods low-lying areas,1000 people evacuated
Mohanlal hails Team India’s sensational win: ‘A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with...’
Mohanlal hails Team India’s sensational win: ‘A fiery chase against Pakistan...'
'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India
'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE