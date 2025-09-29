India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch tournament opener live on TV and online?

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team is set to face off against Chamari Athapaththu's squad in the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, taking place on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Indian women's team sets off on their quest to clinch the country's first ICC Women's World Cup trophy on Tuesday, September 30. Harmanpreet Kaur's skilled squad faces Sri Lanka in their campaign opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Despite a recent setback in the ODI series against Australia, the Indian women's team enters the match against the Island Nation as strong favourites.

With a promising blend of youth and experience, the Women in Blue aim to showcase their strength against an opponent they have historically outperformed. India has triumphed in 31 of their 35 One-Day Internationals against their neighbours, indicating a challenging task ahead for the Sri Lankans, who are captained by Chamari Athapaththu.

The inaugural match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between the Indian and Sri Lankan women's teams will take place on Tuesday, September 30, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match is scheduled to commence at 3:00 PM IST.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 30 Sep 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The toss for the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

