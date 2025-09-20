Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

India women team to wear special pink jersey in 3rd ODI against Australia, here's why

In the upcoming 3rd and final ODI in the 3-match series with Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be seen wearing a special pink jersey. Know the real reason behind wearing it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

India women team to wear special pink jersey in 3rd ODI against Australia, here's why
India and Australia will play 3rd ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The Indian women's cricket team are all set to lock horns with the Australian side in the 3rd and final ODI, scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 20. For the contest, the Indian side will be seen wearing a special pink jersey on Saturday against Australia. Do you know the real reason behind donning such a jersey? Let us enlighten you.

The special pink jersey will be donned to spread awareness about breast cancer. A special video and a glimpse of the pink jersey was shared by the official social media handles of the BCCI, featuring skipper Harmanpreet Kaur along with other players. ''Thanks a Dot! #TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness,'' reads the captain of the post.

Watch the clip:

IND vs AUS ODI series

 

The first match in the 3-match series was played on Sunday, September 14 wherein Team India posted 281 runs in 50 overs. However, the Yellow Army chased the target easily in the 45th over with a loss of just two wickets.

 

The next match was played in New Chandigarh, in which the Indian side again posted close to 300 runs on board, batting first. However, this time the Australian team failed to make it to the finish line and were bundled out at 190. Smriti Mandhana was named the Player of the Match.

 

Indian squad for ODI series vs Australia

 

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

Richa Ghosh (WK)

Uma Chetry (WK)

Harleen Deol

Jemimah Rodrigues

Smriti Mandhana

Tejal Hasabis

Amanjot Kaur

Deepti Sharma

Pratika Rawal

Arundhati Reddy

Kranti Goud

Radha Yadav

Renuka Singh

Sayali Satghare

Sneh Rana

Nallapureddy Charani

