India women team to wear special pink jersey in 3rd ODI against Australia, here's why

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit
Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...
What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission
'ICC, Asia Cup go to hell': Former PCB chief reveals inside conversations before PAK vs UAE clash
Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas
Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...
23 years ago, Zubeen Garg cheated death but his sister tragically died in a horrific road accident; here's how he survived
Amid 'handshake row' with Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's act towards Karachi-born player raises eyebrows
After Donald Trump’s H1-B fee hike, Microsoft, JPMorgan issue advisory for employees, ‘We strongly recommend…’
Katrina Kaif to announce pregnancy soon? LEAKED photo of actress flaunting baby bump goes viral two days after Vicky Kaushal...
CRICKET
In the upcoming 3rd and final ODI in the 3-match series with Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be seen wearing a special pink jersey. Know the real reason behind wearing it.
The Indian women's cricket team are all set to lock horns with the Australian side in the 3rd and final ODI, scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 20. For the contest, the Indian side will be seen wearing a special pink jersey on Saturday against Australia. Do you know the real reason behind donning such a jersey? Let us enlighten you.
The special pink jersey will be donned to spread awareness about breast cancer. A special video and a glimpse of the pink jersey was shared by the official social media handles of the BCCI, featuring skipper Harmanpreet Kaur along with other players. ''Thanks a Dot! #TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness,'' reads the captain of the post.
The first match in the 3-match series was played on Sunday, September 14 wherein Team India posted 281 runs in 50 overs. However, the Yellow Army chased the target easily in the 45th over with a loss of just two wickets.
The next match was played in New Chandigarh, in which the Indian side again posted close to 300 runs on board, batting first. However, this time the Australian team failed to make it to the finish line and were bundled out at 190. Smriti Mandhana was named the Player of the Match.
Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
Richa Ghosh (WK)
Uma Chetry (WK)
Harleen Deol
Jemimah Rodrigues
Smriti Mandhana
Tejal Hasabis
Amanjot Kaur
Deepti Sharma
Pratika Rawal
Arundhati Reddy
Kranti Goud
Radha Yadav
Renuka Singh
Sayali Satghare
Sneh Rana
Nallapureddy Charani