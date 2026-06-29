India women's cricket team seals LA 2028 Olympics berth; men's qualification hopes rest on December 2026 ICC rankings

India's women's cricket team has secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics through the approved qualification pathway, while the men's team must wait until the ICC rankings cut-off on December 31, 2026, to confirm its place at the Games.

On Monday, the ICC (International Cricket Council) and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) finally laid out the official roadmap for cricket’s big return to the Olympic Games. After more than a century, cricket will be back on the Olympic stage at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. There’s a lot riding on this moment, and the qualifications process is shaping up to be intense. For the first time ever, the ICC will host an official Olympics Qualifier, just two years before the event.

Both the men’s and women’s T20 competitions in Los Angeles will feature six teams each, and the ICC wants to make sure the sport’s global spirit shines through. So, every region—Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania—gets guaranteed representation. Five out of those six spots in each tournament will come from a mix of existing ICC events and the T20 International rankings, based on the approved Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The final spot? That’ll be decided at the new ICC Olympics Qualifier, scheduled for 2027. It’s a fresh idea and brings a real sense of urgency to the build-up. For the women’s game, the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup already settled some of the invitations: Australia, Great Britain (through England), India, and South Africa booked their tickets as the top finishers from their continents. Only one nation per continent gets an automatic spot like that, which keeps things balanced.

The Americas have something special too—since Los Angeles is playing host, the USA has a shot to compete in both men’s and women’s events. There’s a catch, though. Their teams need to make it into the top 15 of the ICC T20I rankings during a short window: between June 30 and December 31, 2026. If the U.S. women don’t make the cut, the next-highest ranked, non-qualified team on March 1, 2027, grabs the spot. The same rules apply for the U.S. men: if they fall short, that fifth automatic spot goes to the highest-ranked eligible nation by the end of 2026.

Aside from the automatic berths, the top-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania as of the last day of 2026 will punch their tickets to LA. It’s a streamlined process, but it’s still tough. Lots of nations are fighting for just a handful of seats at the table.

The ICC confirmed that the West Indies won’t get to participate—at least not under their combined Caribbean banner. Since the team isn’t technically a National Olympic Committee (NOC), they’re ineligible. Still, there’s a clause: if West Indies teams rank among the top eight not already qualified by the end of 2026, the Caribbean will get to hold a special qualifier. Only then could a single nation from the region step in to compete in the 2027 Olympic Qualifier.

That qualifier in 2027 will have eight nations vying for that final Olympics place in both men’s and women’s tournaments. Details on the host and exact dates are still up in the air, but the seven other participants in each tournament will be the next-best teams according to the T20I rankings—if they haven’t already qualified.

Each qualified nation can select a squad of 15, and teams will be split into two groups of three. They’ll play each group opponent once, then face two more teams from the opposing group (avoiding rematches against the teams with the same finishing spots). The top two progress to the final for gold and silver, while teams ranked third and fourth battle for bronze. Across both the men’s and women’s events, there’ll be a total of 28 matches—every one taking place at LA’s specially constructed venue in Pomona.

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