India women-Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Amol Muzumdar breaks silence on handshake

India begin their Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand tonight, but all eyes are already on their September 5 clash against Pakistan amid questions over the handshake. Here's what head coach Amol Muzumdar said

The Indian women's cricket team are set to face Thailand in their Asia Cup 2026 opener match tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, their upcoming match against Pakistan is the one in the spotlight, and cricket fans are wondering whether the Indian side will be seen shaking hands with their opponents. India and Pakistan will face each other on Saturday, September 5, in the group stage clash in Dubai.

Things have not been on a good note between the two nations since last year's war, where the Indian Army decimated the headquarters of Pakistan-funded terror organisations. There have been several moments in the past year, be it the junior men's cricket team, senior men's cricket team or the women's side, that avoided shaking hands with the Pakistani side to underline the strained relations between the two countries.

Will Indian women's cricket team shake hands with Pakistani side?

Speaking at the presser ahead of the Asia Cup 2026 opener, head coach Amol Muzumdar said, ''Look, we try to play the best cricket on the ground, and off-the-field stuff, we don't focus on it. We try to play the best cricket that we know on that particular day, and we will speak about this when we play that game. But at the moment, we are focusing on tomorrow's game. One game at a time.''

Talking about India's preparation for the tournament, he added, ''We don’t pay too much attention to the form. You are talking about 16 T20Is in the last six months. But at the same time, we know what scope of improvement this team has got. There is a huge scope of improvement. There is a young side. I think, if you look at it, we are trying to play some good cricket, good aggressive cricket.''

India's fixture in Asia Cup 2026

August 30 - India vs Thailand

September 3 - India vs Hong Kong

September 5 - India vs Pakistan