India women left-arm spinner retires from all forms of cricket, calls it 'end of golden chapter', her name is...

Taking to her Instagram handle, India women's left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Making her ODI debut in 2008 against Pakistan, Sultana has played in two World Cups, including 2009 and 2013, wherein she took 12 wickets in 11 games, with an average of 30.58. Overall, she has played 50 ODIs and conceded 66 wickets. Apart from ODIs, she has also played in three T20I World Cups from 2009 to 2014. In her Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself with a long note and captioned it, ''Alhumdulillah for Everything.''

In her post, she wrote, ''From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream - one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind. To have represented India at the highest level in World Cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today.''

''There were days of triumph and nights of introspection. Injuries, comebacks, heartbreaks, and high-fives - the game gave me everything. And now, as I step away from this cherished chapter, I do so with no regrets, only overwhelming gratitude. To my teammates - thank you for the camaraderie and the countless shared battles. To the coaches, selectors, support staff, and administrators who believed in me, thank you for giving wings to my ambition. To my mother and sister - you were my anchor, my storm, and my calm. Cricket will always be home. Though the curtain falls on my career as a player, my love for the game burns brighter than ever. I look forward to contributing to the sport in newer ways to inspire, guide, and serve the game that made me who I am. This isn't goodbye. It's just the end of a golden chapter,'' she added.

Apart from international cricket, Sultana has also played for UP Warriorz (UPW). Currently, Sultana is also a BCCI Level 2 coach.