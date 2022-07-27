Search icon
India wins the toss and opts to bat first in the 3rd ODI against West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan won the toss in the 3rd ODI match against West Indies and has opted to bat first. Prasidh Krishna comes in place of Avesh Khan.

India wins the toss and opts to bat first in the 3rd ODI against West Indies
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Another series has now ended in defeat for the hosts but they definitely have a lot of positives to build on in the two games. Their batting unit delivered in unison for starters, something they haven't done in a while. 

The bowling too has looked good in patches against a batting lineup that still looks strong without some of the first-choice names. Nicholas Pooran would love nothing more than a win now to close out the series and snap their losing streak that has stretched to eight games now.

Speaking about the toss, Shikhar Dhawan won the toss in the 3rd ODI game of this series and has opted to bat first with the Indian team making just a change as Prasidh Krishna comes in place of Avesh Khan.

Playing XI for India and West Indies:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

