Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has confidently predicted that Australia will beat India in the upcoming five-match Test series 3-1 in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is due to start in Perth on November 22.

India's recent struggles have seen them whitewashed 0-3 at home by New Zealand, their first series defeat at home in over a decade, and Ponting's forecast comes following that. India's disheartening performance has put their form and confidence in doubt ahead of a daunting meeting with a formidable Australian side who excel on home turf. During a recent episode of The ICC Review, Ponting said, 'I think India will win a Test match somewhere through the five Test matches.' But he insisted Australia look more settled and more experienced and therefore harder to beat at home.

The absence of key Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who's out with an ankle injury, is a big factor in Ponting's prediction. Shami's crucial role in India's bowling lineup; his absence leaves a big gap, said Ponting. He added, 'Taking 20 wickets in a Test match for India will be the biggest challenge.'

Even after India's latest successes in Australia, two Test series wins in a row, Ponting is convinced the Baggy Greens are in with a chance. Australia are currently number one in both the ICC Test rankings and the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with four wins from their five home matches in this WTC cycle.

As anticipation builds for this highly competitive series, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if India can overcome their recent setbacks and challenge Australia’s dominance. With both teams vying for crucial WTC points, the stakes could not be higher as they prepare to clash in what promises to be an electrifying contest.