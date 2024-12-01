The Indian team got off to a strong start by defeating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth.

In order to secure a spot in the final of the World Test Championship, India must achieve a 4-0 victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Indian team got off to a strong start by defeating the hosts by 295 runs in the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. Despite the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Shubman Gill, the India National Cricket Team displayed dominance in the batting department.

Renowned former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is confident that India will advance to the final of the WTC if they emerge victorious in the upcoming pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval, commencing on December 6th.

“If they win the next game, I am sure they will qualify for the WTC final. However, it is not important to be a part of that big match but it is important to win the matches first in Australia to make that happen,” Harbhajan Singh told news agency PTI.

Following India's 0-3 loss against New Zealand on home soil, the Indian team faced skepticism from many prior to the commencement of the five-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah, who served as the stand-in captain during the first Test, showcased an impressive performance by claiming 8 wickets. His exceptional first innings haul of five scalps limited Australia to a mere 104 runs, after India had posted a total of 150 in their initial attempt.

“I have been a big supporter of Bumrah from Day 1 of his career and he knows his game. He is one of the most respected people in the dressing room. When he leads from the front, other players follow him,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh also praised KL Rahul for his impressive performance, scoring 77 runs in the second innings in Perth.

“KL Rahul is a quality player, but people end up criticizing him for no reason. If he gets a long run, he can become consistent. He batted well in the first Test, and I am happy for him.”

Also read| Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh reveals newborn son's name in cryptic Instagram story