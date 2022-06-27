India W win the toss and opt to bat first in the 3rd WT20I against Sri Lanka W

Toss Update

Sri Lanka Women are set to host India Women in the third and last match of the T20I series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday. Indian Women's team has already the first 2 WT20Is of this three-match series and will be looking for a complete whitewash by clinching the 3rd game.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar opens up on Sarfaraz Khan's potential chance of selection in the Indian Test squad

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and has opted to bat first in the 3rd game of this series.

India W vs Sri Lanka W playing XI

India W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka W: ishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera