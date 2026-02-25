India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?

India take on Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 clash at the T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s all you need to know about the IND vs ZIM live streaming, including match timing, TV broadcast details, and where to watch the high-stakes encounter online in India.

India is set to face Zimbabwe in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, Thursday. Both teams have played one match in the Super 8 so far, and both have experienced significant defeats. This match is crucial for their chances of continuing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, making it a must-win for both sides.

India began their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 journey with a disappointing 76-run loss to South Africa. The match was largely one-sided, resulting in a comprehensive defeat for India. Their net run rate also took a significant hit, meaning that India not only needs to win their next two matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa but also requires favorable outcomes in other games to remain in the qualification race. Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir will aim to focus on the controllables and secure a victory against Zimbabwe.

India's batting has been a challenge throughout this T20 World Cup. Abhishek Sharma's lack of form has placed additional pressure on Ishan Kishan to perform consistently. After his failures against the USA and South Africa, the middle order struggled under the mounting pressure. Aside from Kishan, who has shown consistency, Shivam Dube has been the only player to step up during critical moments. Dube has contributed runs from the lower order in the last two matches, and India will depend heavily on his performance. With Rinku Singh dealing with a family emergency and returning home, Sanju Samson may rejoin the playing XI.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe, after victories over Australia and Sri Lanka, faced their first defeat of the tournament against a formidable West Indies team. A significant factor in that loss was their poor fielding performance, which included dropping Shimron Hetmyer twice, allowing him to dominate the game. In Chennai's conditions, their bowling attack, featuring Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, and Richard Ngarava, along with Sikandar Raza, can be effective. Their batting lineup is capable of chasing totals between 160-170, and the bowlers will need to set the stage for a successful match.

Live Streaming Details

The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 featuring India and Zimbabwe will be available for live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. Additionally, it will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The live coverage is set to commence at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa.

Also read| IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know