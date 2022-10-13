India vs Western Australia XI live streaming: When and where to watch warmup match live in India

India vs Western Australia XI live streaming

Team India will continue to build steam ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Western Australia XI in their second unofficial warmup match on Thursday.

The Men in Blue had defeated the hosts by 13 runs in their first practice match earlier, and they will hope to keep the winning momentum going. The likes of Kohli, Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin were among those who didn't play in the previous game, but they could all feature in the second fixture.

In the previous meeting between these sides, Suryakumar Yadav starred for India, scoring 52 runs, with Indian bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal starring for the visitors.

The next assignment for Rohit Sharma and Co will be a warmup match against the hosts of the T20 World Cup and defending champs Australia on October 17.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match

When will India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match take place?

India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match will be played on Thursday, October 13.

Where will India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match take place?

India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match will be played at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth.

What time will India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match begin?

India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match will begin at 11:00 AM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match live on TV in India?

India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match will not be telecasted on any channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match live streaming in India?

India vs Western Australia XI, 2nd warmup match live streaming will be available on the Western Australia YouTube channel.