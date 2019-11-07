India vs West Indies Women: Smriti Mandhana's 74 helped visitors claim series 2-1 after chasing 195 runs target

Smriti Mandhana's 63-ball 74 helped India Women chase down 195 runs target against West Indies Women in the ODI, thus claiming the series 2-1 at North Sound late on Wednesday night.

Mandhana had missed South Africa’s tour of India and the first two matches of the WI series. Jemimah Rodrigues too added 69 off 92 balls.

Opting to bat first, West Indies Women were rocked early after Shikha Pandey removed opener Natasha McLean in the sixth over for just three. Shemaine Campbell too followed after Rajashri Gayakwad claimed her only wicket in the 10th over.

At 84/5, WI women were in disarray before skipper Stefanie Taylor and Stacy-Ann King together scored 96 runs for the sixth wicket.

Taylor made 79 off 112 balls before falling to Poonam Yadav while King was cleaned up by Jhulan Goswami for 38.

Goswami and Yadav took two wickets each while Pandey, Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma picked one each.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for sealing a 2-1 ODI series win in West Indies & welcome back @mandhana_smriti knock pic.twitter.com/ou8b8pvYHY — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 7, 2019

Mandhana and Rodrigues added 141 runs for the opening wicket in 25.1 overs to set the base for an Indian win.

Both the openers were however sent back by Hayley Matthews in her back-to-back overs.

Later Punam Raut and skipper Mitali Raj moved the chased scoring 24 and 20, respectively. Raj fell to Afy Feltcher while Raut became Matthews’ third victim.

Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur took charge and got India home with 47 balls remaining.

This win gets India to the third spot in the ICC Women’s Championship Table – 2017-21.

India have so far played 18 matches, winning ten and losing eight and have 20 points.

Maintaining their lead at the top of the table are Australia with 17 wins in their 18 matches and they have 34 points.