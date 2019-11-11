India vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana help visitors seal dominant 10-wicket win

Headlines

Amid divorce buzz, Fardeen Khan’s old interview on his wife and kids being the centre of his world resurfaces

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

PM Modi to visit Pune tomorrow, will launch development projects, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

PM Modi to visit Pune tomorrow, will launch development projects, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Respiratory disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Weight Loss: 10 health benefits of khichdi

10 Traditional dishes of India you must try

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana help visitors seal dominant 10-wicket win

India spinner Deepti Sharma's 4/10 and openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana's electrifying batting helped visitors win in the second women's T20I against West Indies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 12:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India spinner Deepti Sharma's 4/10 and openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana's electrifying batting helped visitors win in the second women's T20I against West Indies.

The Indian women wrapped up the chase in 10.3 overs to seal a dominating 10-wicket victory.

Deepti starred with the ball, while Shafali - who made an impressive half-century in the series opener - brought up her second consecutive fifty, scoring 69* from 35, at St Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat, West Indies got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Stacy-Ann King (7) and No.3 Shemaine Campbelle in quick succession. 

The Indian pace bowler Shikha Pandey provided her side with the first breakthrough. Smart bowling from Radha Yadav had Campbelle stumped for a four-ball duck. 

Opening batter Hayley Matthews and Chedean Nation later got into the rebuilding the scores as they played cautiously.

West Indies' scoreline soon read 38/2 in the first 10 overs. 

The two put on a 34-run partnership before Pooja Vastrakar struck in the 12th over to claim the big wicket of Matthews, who fell for 23. 

The wickets kept tumbling as India look to clinch the match. After Matthews' wicket, Nation shared a crucial stand of 32 runs with Natasha McLean.

However, when West Indies lost both the batters to Deepti in the 17 overs, they could not recover from the 84/5 scoreline after 16.5 overs.

The spinner's last over yielded two more wickets as India restricted West Indies to 103/7. 

In response, 15-year-old Shafali got to her fifty off just 26 balls – the third-fastest by an Indian in women's T20Is. Her 39-ball 69* featured 10 fours and two sixes. In the previous game, she had smashed a 49-ball 73 and became the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket.

Mandhana also made a fifty in the series opener and scored an unbeaten 30 off 28, including four fours. The combined effort saw India reach their target with 53 balls to spare.
The third of the five T20Is will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, 14 November.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE