India vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I: Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana help visitors seal dominant 10-wicket win

India spinner Deepti Sharma's 4/10 and openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana's electrifying batting helped visitors win in the second women's T20I against West Indies.

The Indian women wrapped up the chase in 10.3 overs to seal a dominating 10-wicket victory.

Deepti starred with the ball, while Shafali - who made an impressive half-century in the series opener - brought up her second consecutive fifty, scoring 69* from 35, at St Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat, West Indies got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Stacy-Ann King (7) and No.3 Shemaine Campbelle in quick succession.

The Indian pace bowler Shikha Pandey provided her side with the first breakthrough. Smart bowling from Radha Yadav had Campbelle stumped for a four-ball duck.

Opening batter Hayley Matthews and Chedean Nation later got into the rebuilding the scores as they played cautiously.

West Indies' scoreline soon read 38/2 in the first 10 overs.

The two put on a 34-run partnership before Pooja Vastrakar struck in the 12th over to claim the big wicket of Matthews, who fell for 23.

The wickets kept tumbling as India look to clinch the match. After Matthews' wicket, Nation shared a crucial stand of 32 runs with Natasha McLean.

However, when West Indies lost both the batters to Deepti in the 17 overs, they could not recover from the 84/5 scoreline after 16.5 overs.

The spinner's last over yielded two more wickets as India restricted West Indies to 103/7.

In response, 15-year-old Shafali got to her fifty off just 26 balls – the third-fastest by an Indian in women's T20Is. Her 39-ball 69* featured 10 fours and two sixes. In the previous game, she had smashed a 49-ball 73 and became the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket.

Mandhana also made a fifty in the series opener and scored an unbeaten 30 off 28, including four fours. The combined effort saw India reach their target with 53 balls to spare.

The third of the five T20Is will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, 14 November.