India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli gives this 'special gift' to wife Anushka Sharma on 2nd wedding anniversary

The West Indies squad were full of confidence before they entered the final encounter against India in Mumbai. However, India's top batting order - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - sent almost every ball out of the park.

The West Indies squad were full of confidence before they entered the final encounter against India in Mumbai. However, India's top batting order - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - sent almost every ball out of the park.

India went on to win the match by 67 runs and the occasion was even more special as they skipper was celebrating his second wedding anniversary.

He dedicated his unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls to wife Anushka Sharma as a gift.

“It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played. And batting first we won, feels really good,” Kohli said after the match.

“I know I can contribute in all three formats. It is about putting your mind into it. Now with the T20 World Cup coming up, there is motivation. My part becomes crucial as I have to play two roles. When you are not playing T20s for a while and come back and play like this, it feels good. It is all about executing the plans on the field,” Kohli said.

The captain added that the batsmen had an aim which was to go after the bowlers right from ball one.

“The way Rahul and Rohit played today was the key. Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely. It was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it.

“It depends on what kind of pitch and ground you are playing on (whether scoring more boundaries is a must). You don’t really feel the pressure when you have 20-25 runs on the board. Playing the T20 World Cup in Australia, we will have to figure out how big the boundaries are,” the skipper said.