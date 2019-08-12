India vs West Indies Virat Kohli becomes highest ODI run-getter against Windies

Headlines

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs West Indies Virat Kohli becomes highest ODI run-getter against Windies

He stepped in the field after the early dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 12:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the most run-scorer against West Indies in the ODIs here at Queen's Park Oval.

As Kohli scored his 19th run in the second ODI against Windies, he broke the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad and became the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs.

Miandad has 1,930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli surpassed his record in 34 innings.

He stepped in the field after the early dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on August 8.

Under Kohli's leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The 30-year-old Kohli managed to score 106 runs in the T20I series against Windies and he played a crucial 59 run knock in the final T20I.

Kohli has been surrounded by the controversy of late as there were various media reports suggesting the rift between him and vice captain Rohit Sharma.

However, Kohli dismissed these reports at the pre-departure conference ahead of the West Indies series saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."

"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.

India won the toss opt to bat first, and were at the score of 39/1 in eight overs, Rohit Sharma and Kohli are batting at the score of 6 and 28 respectively, at the time of filing this story.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

SC restores Rahul Gandhi's MP status, stays conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Meet IAS Saumya Pandey: BTech graduate, college topper, who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE