Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

India vs West Indies: Twitterati slam Rishabh Pant for poor performance

Another disappointing batting display from Pant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 02:40 AM IST

India's new wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant yet again played another small knock of 20 runs vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI match and got heavily criticised by the fans on Twitter for his inconsistent performances.

The 21-year-old came in to bat at the number 4 after India got off to a poor start against the Windies pacers and got dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite in the 23rd over.

Pant has managed to score only 65 runs in the three T20I matches series against West Indies, while in the other two matches he was dismissed on a duck.

"An overrated pant again failed and underrated Iyer hit fifty in very first match...," a fan tweeted.

"That won't be settled soon they will shift pant too. Problem is with Management not with any particular player," another fan tweeted.

"Rishabh Pant should get to know the price of these opportunities from Shreyas Iyer. Pleased to watch this young talent," a cricket lover tweeted.

"Pant should be an opener," a game fanatic wrote on Twitter.

"Shouldn't Shreyas be tested at no.4 keeping Pant's big-hitting talent at the back end?" another cricket lover wrote.

"I kept one pant from LW days because to fit into it is the ultimate goal! Let's do it!!!" a netizen tweeted.

During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rishabh played four matches and scored 116 runs.

