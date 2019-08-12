India vs West Indies: Twitterati slam Rishabh Pant for poor performance

Another disappointing batting display from Pant.

India's new wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant yet again played another small knock of 20 runs vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI match and got heavily criticised by the fans on Twitter for his inconsistent performances.



The 21-year-old came in to bat at the number 4 after India got off to a poor start against the Windies pacers and got dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite in the 23rd over.



Pant has managed to score only 65 runs in the three T20I matches series against West Indies, while in the other two matches he was dismissed on a duck.



"An overrated pant again failed and underrated Iyer hit fifty in very first match...," a fan tweeted.



"That won't be settled soon they will shift pant too. Problem is with Management not with any particular player," another fan tweeted.



"Rishabh Pant should get to know the price of these opportunities from Shreyas Iyer. Pleased to watch this young talent," a cricket lover tweeted.



"Pant should be an opener," a game fanatic wrote on Twitter.



"Shouldn't Shreyas be tested at no.4 keeping Pant's big-hitting talent at the back end?" another cricket lover wrote.



During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rishabh played four matches and scored 116 runs.