India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Date, time, venue, squads, live streaming – All you need to know

CRICKET
As Shubman Gill prepares to captain the Indian team, the upcoming series holds significant stakes in the WTC cycle for both India and the West Indies. In anticipation of this crucial series, we present everything you need to know, including the schedule, live streaming and other details.
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Asia Cup, the Indian Test team is set to face off against the West Indies in a two-match Test series. The young Indian squad, captained by Shubman Gill, left England in disbelief during their inaugural challenge of the World Test Championship 2027. Gill's team faced a formidable and established English side, led by Ben Stokes, and managed to secure a 2-2 draw in a five-match Test series.
With the departures of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from the longest format, few believed the young Indian team could triumph in an away series against England. Remarkably, all five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series were decided on the final day, highlighting the impressive performance of the Indian Test team under Shubman Gill's leadership.
The upcoming India vs West Indies Test series will contribute to the World Test Championship 2027 standings. Currently, India holds the third position with a PCT of 46.67 from five matches. In contrast, the West Indies have yet to secure a victory in the ongoing WTC cycle and will be eager to register their first win against India in this series.
Full Schedule
October 2-October 6: 1st Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
October 10-October 14: 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Live Streaming Details
The highly anticipated Test series between India and West Indies is set to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, fans can catch the live streaming of the series on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales
