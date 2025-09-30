India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Date, time, venue, squads, live streaming – All you need to know

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

What happened when Sonam Wangchuk visited Pakistan? He praises PM Narendra Modi, climate activist says...

Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more

Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..

India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'

Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja

Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Date, time, venue, squads, live streaming – All you need to know

As Shubman Gill prepares to captain the Indian team, the upcoming series holds significant stakes in the WTC cycle for both India and the West Indies. In anticipation of this crucial series, we present everything you need to know, including the schedule, live streaming and other details.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Date, time, venue, squads, live streaming – All you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Asia Cup, the Indian Test team is set to face off against the West Indies in a two-match Test series. The young Indian squad, captained by Shubman Gill, left England in disbelief during their inaugural challenge of the World Test Championship 2027. Gill's team faced a formidable and established English side, led by Ben Stokes, and managed to secure a 2-2 draw in a five-match Test series.

With the departures of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from the longest format, few believed the young Indian team could triumph in an away series against England. Remarkably, all five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series were decided on the final day, highlighting the impressive performance of the Indian Test team under Shubman Gill's leadership.

The upcoming India vs West Indies Test series will contribute to the World Test Championship 2027 standings. Currently, India holds the third position with a PCT of 46.67 from five matches. In contrast, the West Indies have yet to secure a victory in the ongoing WTC cycle and will be eager to register their first win against India in this series.

Full Schedule

October 2-October 6: 1st Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

October 10-October 14: 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated Test series between India and West Indies is set to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, fans can catch the live streaming of the series on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales

Also read| Pakistan axe Saim Ayub after Asia Cup disaster; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan back in Test squad for South Africa series

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep divide?
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced back to one country': S Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced...': Jaishankar slams Pakistan
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: 7 pandals every devotee should visit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE