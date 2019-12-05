India vs West Indies: KL Rahul all set to join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in elite T20I list
Indian cricketer KL Rahul is aiming to join an elite T20I list which consists of players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and others.
If the batsman manages to score at least 26 runs in the first T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, he will become the seventh Indian batsman to score 1000+ runs in the shortest format.
So far, only Rohit, Kohli, Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuvraj Singh have managed to achieve this feat.
Most T20I runs for India:
|2539
|Rohit Sharma
|2450
|Virat Kohli
|1617
|MS Dhoni
|1605
|Suresh Raina
|1504
|Shikhar Dhawan
|1177
|Yuvraj Singh
Rahul is also eyeing next year's T20I World Cup as the Indian team is on trying out different combinations of players and youngsters.
Fast bowler Deepak Chahar - who took a hat-trick in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh - will be a key figure in the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming series, especially with Jasprit Bumrah out of action due to injury.
India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.