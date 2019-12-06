India vs West Indies: HCA to inaugurate Mohammad Azharuddin stand before 1st T20I

India is all set to take on West Indies in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

However, the event is even more special for former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. The current Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President will be getting a stand named after him before the start of the game. The clash will be the first game under his administration.

Speaking to IANS, an HCA official said that the stand above the VVS Laxman pavilion will be named after the former skipper. It will most likely be inaugurated by legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

“We will start the day by inaugurating the Mohammad Azharuddin stand which is now basically the North Stand. This will be the one above the V.V.S. Laxman players pavilion. Gavaskar could be the one who will be inaugurating the new stand in the name of one of India’s most successful captains,” the official revealed.

He also added that there will be a small felicitation ceremony before the game wherein all former Hyderabad players who represented the country will be honoured.

“We will have a small ceremony before the game wherein along with the inauguration of the new stand, we will also felicitate players from Hyderabad who have donned the national cap and brought laurels to the country,” he said.