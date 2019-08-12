Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Gayle breaks Brian Lara's record to become Windies' top scorer

Remarkable day for Gayle!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 12:44 AM IST

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has now broken a massive record during West Indies' clash against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. 

The southpaw was just 7 runs away from surpassing legendary Brian Lara to become the highest run-getter for West Indies in the 50-overs format and the Jamaican did exactly that while chasing India's target score.

Lara scored 10,48 runs in 295 ODIs. Gayle - who was dismissed for 4 in the rain-spoilt first ODI - had 10,342 runs at the moment in the ODIs in 295 matches before Sunday's match. 

He is currently batting on 11* for the Windies, hoping to hand his side the perfect start against Virat's Men In Blue. 

If Gayle manages to score a century and end up with 107 runs, he will also become the leading run-scorer for Windies against India in ODIs. 

He is currently at the fifth spot with Desmond Haynes on top with 1,357 runs. This is also his 300th cap for the Men In Maroon.

Upon winning the toss, India decided to bat first and managed to put up a target of 279/7 after 50 overs as Virat Kohli's 120 and Shreyas Iyer's 71 helped the side achieve the total. 

Gayle is now West Indies's most matches: 300, most runs : 10408, most 100s: 25, most 6s : 326, highest score: 215 in ODIs. 

 

Live tv

