India vs West Indies, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-W vs WI-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Following a 7-wicket victory over archrival Pakistan in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (February 12), the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will face the 2016 champion West Indies in their second match on Wednesday at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. In their tournament opener, India chased down a record total of 150 runs against Pakistan, and the Women in Blue will like to extend their winning streak to two games.

Jemimah Rodrigues, the No. 3 hitter for the 2020 losing finalists, was on fire against Pakistan. She struck an unbeaten 53 runs off 38 balls to help her team win in 19 overs with only three wickets lost. Apart from her, young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh demonstrated why she was selected for Rs. 1.90 crore in the Women's Premier League players auction the next day. The U-19 T20 World Cup winner also stayed unbeaten on 31 runs from 20 balls.

India's second encounter would be boosted by the return of vice-captain and outstanding opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who missed the first game due to injury. Mandhana, a left-handed batter, was the most expensive purchase in Monday's WPL 2023 auction in Mumbai.

Match Details

IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: 15th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

IND W vs WI W- Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma (c)

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

IND W vs WI W- My Dream11 team

Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Chinelle Henry

Squads

India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

READ| Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony