India vs West Indies, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-W vs WI-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Following a 7-wicket victory over archrival Pakistan in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (February 12), the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will face the 2016 champion West Indies in their second match on Wednesday at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. In their tournament opener, India chased down a record total of 150 runs against Pakistan, and the Women in Blue will like to extend their winning streak to two games.
Jemimah Rodrigues, the No. 3 hitter for the 2020 losing finalists, was on fire against Pakistan. She struck an unbeaten 53 runs off 38 balls to help her team win in 19 overs with only three wickets lost. Apart from her, young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh demonstrated why she was selected for Rs. 1.90 crore in the Women's Premier League players auction the next day. The U-19 T20 World Cup winner also stayed unbeaten on 31 runs from 20 balls.
India's second encounter would be boosted by the return of vice-captain and outstanding opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who missed the first game due to injury. Mandhana, a left-handed batter, was the most expensive purchase in Monday's WPL 2023 auction in Mumbai.
Match Details
IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 9
Date and Time: 15th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
IND W vs WI W- Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma (c)
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
IND W vs WI W- My Dream11 team
Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Chinelle Henry
Squads
India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph
