India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel slams maiden Test century, dedicates it to Kargil war hero father – Watch

Dhruv Jurel celebrated with deep emotion after achieving his first Test century, reaching the milestone off 190 balls against the West Indies on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

Dhruv Jurel seized the opportunity created by Rishabh Pant’s injury, achieving his first Test century and leaving a significant mark against the West Indies in the series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Typically chosen as Pant’s backup in the red-ball format, Jurel was able to play in the starting XI because of the left-hander’s unfortunate unavailability. He formed an impressive 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket with seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, placing India in a strong position.

Upon reaching his hundred, Jurel used his bat to imitate an army march drill, seemingly honoring his father, Nem Chand, a retired Indian Army Havildar who served in the 1999 Kargil War. While he had previously acknowledged his achievements with a salute, Jurel saved the grand guard-of-honour gesture for this significant milestone.

This was a touching moment for the 25-year-old from Agra, who accomplished the feat in just his sixth Test match. He played confidently, hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes to score 125 off 219 balls. Coming in at No. 5, Jurel took full advantage of the opportunity presented by the injured Rishabh Pant, forming a vital 206-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket.

Watch the video here:

Jurel displayed a maturity that belied his age, respecting the playing conditions and skillfully navigating the West Indies bowling attack. He played late, allowed the ball to come to him, and effectively utilized the off-side behind square. Against spinners Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, and Jomel Warrican, he was decisive with his footwork, giving them little chance to trouble him.

It was only towards the end of play on Friday that Jurel began to accelerate, taking advantage of his form and confidence to advance India’s total.

At stumps on day two of the opening Test against the West Indies, India stood at 448 for five, extending their lead to 286 runs following centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja on Friday.

Jadeja (104) and Washington Sundar (9) were at the crease when play concluded. The partnership between Jadeja and Jurel added 206 runs for the fifth wicket, placing the hosts in a commanding position. This marked the 24-year-old Jurel's first Test century. Earlier, KL Rahul (100) was dismissed after a commendable century.

Also read| IND vs WI 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes fastest player to achieve monumental milestone

